Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

AVB stock opened at $132.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

