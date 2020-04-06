Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.70 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAC. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $169.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.42. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $195,148,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.