Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Cut by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

QSR stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 934,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 347,373 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.