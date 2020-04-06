Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Issued By William Blair

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

