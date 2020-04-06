Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a report released on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

KMX opened at $48.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.