Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

QSR opened at C$47.02 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$36.48 and a 12 month high of C$105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 84.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

