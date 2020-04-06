Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Lowered by Analyst

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

SHAK stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

