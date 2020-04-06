QASH (QASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $127,575.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. QASH has a market cap of $13.11 million and $127,575.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, GOPAX, Ethfinex and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.02573418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, GOPAX, Liquid, LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, EXX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.