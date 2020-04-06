Qbao Price Hits $0.0057 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $372,956.97 and $3,391.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000125 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.