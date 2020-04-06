qiibee One Day Volume Reaches $1,160.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One qiibee token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $1,160.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.02556449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00200088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,660,661 tokens.

The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee's official website is qiibee.com.

