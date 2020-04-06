QLC Chain (QLC) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $85,669.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.02560343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00201143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.