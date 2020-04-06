QLC Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $159,974.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $159,974.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02592718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00204627 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00048649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinnest, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

