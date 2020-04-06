Qredit Price Up 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market cap of $286,210.26 and approximately $338.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000757 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001601 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

