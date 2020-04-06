Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $200,942.69 and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000285 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

