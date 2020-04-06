Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00018690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinnest, Bit-Z and BitForex. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $128.26 million and $387.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005623 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 193% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,257,932 coins and its circulating supply is 96,507,912 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cobinhood, Huobi, Allcoin, Coinsuper, BigONE, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, OKEx, Coindeal, GOPAX, Bibox, Bitbns, Coinone, HBUS, CoinEx, Gate.io, Liqui, EXX, Bithumb, Binance, Crex24, Kucoin, Exrates, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Upbit, ABCC, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Coinrail, Livecoin, CoinEgg, BitForex, BCEX, LBank, Poloniex, Iquant, Liquid, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

