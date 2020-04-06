QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $378,592.58 and approximately $193,518.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

