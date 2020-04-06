Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.38% of Quaker Chemical worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

KWR stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.37. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.