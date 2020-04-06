QUALCOMM (QCOM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

3/18/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

3/10/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/9/2020 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/6/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

