Quant Reaches Market Cap of $62.42 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Quant has a total market cap of $62.42 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00071627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00365288 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000916 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00044726 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009325 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012786 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

