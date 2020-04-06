Quanta Utility Token Trading Up 67.5% This Week (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $745,003.52 and $1,198.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.04648919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037555 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011092 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

