Quantis Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $2,827.69 and $24.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.02572947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00202906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.