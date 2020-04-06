Quantstamp (QSP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $136,525.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $136,525.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.02564223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00201625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, DDEX, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.