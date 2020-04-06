Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 67.3% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 67.3% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0954 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $6.75 million and $93,191.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005873 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.02426765 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008181 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,800,008 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

