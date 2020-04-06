Quark (QRK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $250.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. Quark has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $250.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000323 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,743,122 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.