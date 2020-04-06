QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0026

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.04745561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00067041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036822 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014063 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009999 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003349 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

