Quasarcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,299.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $743,160.27 and approximately $3,299.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066436 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,407,348 coins and its circulating supply is 168,407,348 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

