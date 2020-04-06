Quebecor Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

In other news, Director Marc Tremblay sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.85, for a total transaction of C$156,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,004.62.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.