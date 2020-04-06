QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $49,953.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.04661141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036990 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,833,778 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

