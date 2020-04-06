Quixant (LON:QXT) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Quixant (LON:QXT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quixant to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Quixant stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.86) on Monday. Quixant has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.30 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.46.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

