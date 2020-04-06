Qwertycoin Trading Up 11.5% This Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $529,190.41 and approximately $35,836.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 107.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Qwertycoin's total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins.

The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

