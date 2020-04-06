Radium Market Cap Tops $1.61 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005616 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1,768.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radium has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019256 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,992,631 coins and its circulating supply is 3,975,786 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

