Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 83% Higher This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $8,100.99 and approximately $80.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.02642089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,496,077 coins and its circulating supply is 16,074,666 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.