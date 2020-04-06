Rate3 Market Capitalization Tops $388,509.06 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $388,509.06 and approximately $64,748.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, FCoin, ABCC and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.78 or 0.04564619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00067219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, DEx.top, ABCC, DDEX, Coinrail, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

