Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,237.80 ($29.44).

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,392 ($18.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $730.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,611.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,007.68.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

