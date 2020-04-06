Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $480,617.31 and $4,379.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.02635874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00206463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

