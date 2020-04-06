Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Nanex. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $99.23 million and $9.30 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.02645385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034442 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,884,530,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Graviex, Nanex, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

