Raymond James Analysts Give Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) a C$0.10 Price Target

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) has been assigned a C$0.10 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.24.

TSE:TV traded down C$150,233.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,734. The company has a market cap of $64.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

