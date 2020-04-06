Raymond James Begins Coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NGM traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $292,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,650.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson bought 33,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $607,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,378,599 shares of company stock worth $18,311,587 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 38,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

