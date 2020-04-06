Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.54. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.