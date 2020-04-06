Raymond James Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $100.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Analog Devices stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $2,027,186. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

