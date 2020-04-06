Raymond James Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

