RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce sales of $29.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.14 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $30.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.41 million to $129.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $130.79 million, with estimates ranging from $120.87 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 24.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBB. ValuEngine cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.90.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 9,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

