RDA Financial Network Acquires 4,340 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,605,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,882,000 after buying an additional 316,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after buying an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,877,000 after buying an additional 472,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after buying an additional 594,333 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,877 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

