RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 586.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,557,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,834 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12,027.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,806,000.

Shares of ITB traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.46. 1,883,327 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

