RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period.

XSLV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.51. 32,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,911. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

