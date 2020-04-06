RDA Financial Network Purchases 1,144 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $6.10 on Monday, reaching $89.51. 7,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,268. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

