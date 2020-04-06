RDA Financial Network Purchases 2,244 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,401 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

