RDA Financial Network Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,177. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.