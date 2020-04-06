RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.07.

FB traded up $8.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,191,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,799,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.25. The company has a market cap of $456.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,164 shares of company stock worth $17,408,234. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

