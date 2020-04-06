RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Get RDI Reit alerts:

Shares of RDI stock opened at GBX 57.34 ($0.75) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.12, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.84. RDI Reit has a one year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 161 ($2.12).

About RDI Reit

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.